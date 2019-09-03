Life / Arts & Entertainment

PODCAST | Verwoerd, conscience, courage and transformation

03 September 2019 - 09:15 Staff Writer
Emergency staff carry prime minister HF Verwoerd down the stairs outside parliament in a stretcher to an ambulance after he was stabbed on September 6 1966. In the background is a policeman holding the assassin's dagger.
Image: Photographer unknown © TISO BLACKSTAR

In the second of his Monthly Review series, Mark Gevisser is in conversation with Wilhelm Verwoerd and Prof Pumla Gobodo-Madikizela on conscience, courage, intergenerational trauma and transformation.

Verwoerd, an academic at the University of Stellenbosch, is the grandson of Hendrik Verwoerd, who is widely regarded as the architect of the apartheid regime. Gobodo-Madikizela is the research chair in studies in historical trauma and transformation at the same university.

The event took place at Mesh Club in Rosebank, Johannesburg on 14 August 2019.

MARK GEVISSER: The moral struggles imparted by Verwoerd

Verwoerd's legacy had a life-changing impact on the moral convictions of his grandson and the two men who wanted him dead
1 month ago

Every month, Mark Gevisser writes an in-depth essay for Business Day about new literature, art, theatre or culture. Gevisser then hosts a public discussion about the issues the essay raises to which he invites some of South Africa's most interesting thinkers. This podcast is a recording of those discussions.

