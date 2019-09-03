PODCAST | Verwoerd, conscience, courage and transformation
In the second of his Monthly Review series, Mark Gevisser is in conversation with Wilhelm Verwoerd and Prof Pumla Gobodo-Madikizela on conscience, courage, intergenerational trauma and transformation.
Verwoerd, an academic at the University of Stellenbosch, is the grandson of Hendrik Verwoerd, who is widely regarded as the architect of the apartheid regime. Gobodo-Madikizela is the research chair in studies in historical trauma and transformation at the same university.
The event took place at Mesh Club in Rosebank, Johannesburg on 14 August 2019.
Every month, Mark Gevisser writes an in-depth essay for Business Day about new literature, art, theatre or culture. Gevisser then hosts a public discussion about the issues the essay raises to which he invites some of South Africa's most interesting thinkers. This podcast is a recording of those discussions.