PODCAST | Verwoerd, conscience, courage and transformation

In the second of his Monthly Review series, Mark Gevisser is in conversation with Wilhelm Verwoerd and Prof Pumla Gobodo-Madikizela on conscience, courage, intergenerational trauma and transformation.

Verwoerd, an academic at the University of Stellenbosch, is the grandson of Hendrik Verwoerd, who is widely regarded as the architect of the apartheid regime. Gobodo-Madikizela is the research chair in studies in historical trauma and transformation at the same university.