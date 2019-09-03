The Monthly Review with Mark Gevisser
PODCAST | David Goldblatt’s photographs and the meaning of mining today
In the first of a series hosted by Business Day, Mark Gevisser is in conversation with Karel Nel, the curator of On the Mines; Charles Abrahams, author of Class Action and one of the lawyers responsible for the successful class-action settlement with the mining houses over silicosis, and Dr Asanda Benya, a sociologist from UCT working on women in mining.
The event took place at The Norval Foundation on Wednesday July 31, 2019.
On the Mines, an exhibition by David Goldblatt, with text by Nadine Gordimer, was open at the Norval Foundation in Cape Town in August.
Below are the images, selected from the exhibition, that are discussed in the event last month.
Every month, Mark Gevisser writes an in-depth essay for Business Day about new literature, art, theatre or culture. Gevisser then hosts a public discussion about the issues the essay raises to which he invites some of SA's most interesting thinkers. This podcast is a recording of those discussions.