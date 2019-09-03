Life / Arts & Entertainment

The Monthly Review with Mark Gevisser

PODCAST | David Goldblatt’s photographs and the meaning of mining today

03 September 2019 - 09:20 Staff Writer
David Goldblatt. Mineworkers in their hostel, Western Deep Levels, Carletonville. 1970. Silver gelatin print on fibre-based paper.
Image: Courtesy The David Goldblatt Legacy Trust and Goodman Gallery

In the first of a series hosted by Business Day, Mark Gevisser is in conversation with Karel Nel, the curator of On the Mines; Charles Abrahams, author of Class Action and one of the lawyers responsible for the successful class-action settlement with the mining houses over silicosis, and Dr Asanda Benya, a sociologist from UCT working on women in mining.

The event took place at The Norval Foundation on Wednesday July 31, 2019.

On the Mines, an exhibition by David Goldblatt, with text by Nadine Gordimer, was open at the Norval Foundation in Cape Town in August.

MARK GEVISSER: Mining gold’s legacy in light filtered by David Goldblatt’s lens

A year after his death, the photographer’s work still urges us to pause and listen to the voices of miners
Below are the images, selected from the exhibition, that are discussed in the event last month.

Every month, Mark Gevisser writes an in-depth essay for Business Day about new literature, art, theatre or culture. Gevisser then hosts a public discussion about the issues the essay raises to which he invites some of SA's most interesting thinkers. This podcast is a recording of those discussions.

