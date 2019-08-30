Five things to watch this weekend

Dave Chappelle: Sticks and Stones — Netflix

Following his return in 2018 to standup and the release of two specials on Netflix, Dave Chappelle returns, guns blazing and throwing controversy to the wind as he takes on the allegations against Michael Jackson, the response of the trans community to his off-colour jokes, gun control and the racial divisions deep at the heart of America. It’s not for the easily offended but it demonstrates Chappelle’s unique talents as a straight-talking thought provoker who doesn’t shy away from difficult issues and offers something to intellectually chew on for long after its hour duration.