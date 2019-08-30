ALEXIA WALKER: Street art is collectible if you know what you are doing

When Banksy’s Girl with Balloon self-destructed minutes after being sold at Sotheby’s for more than £1m in October 2018, the art world was stunned as much as the general public.

Beside the actual shredder performance, which some have joked made this artwork the second most famous to the Mona Lisa, the fact that the controversial British artist’s work could fetch this kind of price was a surprise to many.

How did it happen that graffiti, a historically subversive and often illegal creative practice, became an established and highly collectible art form? How did it build significant value?

Street art is a fairly recent movement in art history. Its roots can be found in Wildstyle graffiti, a genre that flourished in the 70s and 80s in Philadelphia and New York, and in Pop Art, which also concerned itself with popular and mass culture. The Moco museum in Amsterdam is devoted to subversive art and is running a Banksy exhibition. Its permanent collections celebrate “The Moco Masters” with pieces by Andy Warhol, Keith Haring and Jean-Michel Basquiat among others. These names lend excellent pedigree.

In 2008 Shepard Fairey’s famous Hope poster for the Obama campaign constituted a landmark moment for street art, which got catapulted into the mainstream. It was followed by the groundbreaking 2011 show Art in the Streets, a review of the genre at the Museum of Contemporary Art (Moca) in LA.

Of huge significance is what took place in September 2017, days before the first large-scale Basquiat show opened at the Barbican in London. Two new Banksys appeared on the street around the exhibition centre, the most famous of which represented an iconic Basquiat figure being frisked by two policemen.