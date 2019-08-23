Life / Arts & Entertainment

Five things to watch this weekend

Comedy, rock ’n’ roll and a favourite zombie apocalypse series — this is what you can binge on

23 August 2019 - 05:08 Tymon Smith
Marlon Wayans plays multiple characters in in Sextuplets.Picture: SUPPLIED/IMDB
Sextuplets — Netflix

Marlon Wayans — you either love his particular brand of gross-out slapstick humour or you hate it. But if the slinky member of the all-too-familiar and successful Wayans clan tickles your funny bone, then this is for you. Wayans plays multiple characters in what is mostly a crass, very slapstick story of a group of siblings getting to know each other late in life.

Simon Amstell: Set Free — Netflix

The former and best host of the sadly defunct pop music quiz show Never Mind the Buzzcocks has been reasonably busy over the last few years. After starring in the cringey but hilarious Grandma’s House, Amstell returns to standup comedy with this Netflix special in which he slyly pokes fun at social mores and attitudes to sexual identity in his unique but piercingly perceptive style.

Kidding — Showmax

Michel Gondry’s show about the breakdown and identity crisis of a Mr Rogers style kids’ TV show host played with empathy and complexity by Jim Carrey is not always an easy watch but well worth the effort. It’s a very funny but also sometimes empathetically sad portrait of a man who everyone loves still struggling to love himself.

45 RPM — Netflix

Rock ’n’  roll changed the world not just in the UK and America but also, as this show demonstrates, in other European countries like Spain. Lightly comic and filled with great music, it’s the story of the birth of an early rock label in Madrid in the 60s that’s got plenty of nostalgic period recreation and memorable characters to draw you into its spell.

The Walking Dead Season 1-9 — Showmax

For some this show needs to do what its zombie antagonists won’t and just die already. But for others it’s a satisfying soap opera of life in the apocalypse that delivers plenty of twists and turns and kills off characters just as you’re beginning to root for them. Either way, there are plenty of episodes for the uninitiated to get stuck in and for the fans to remind themselves of why it has been such a lodestar for popular culture over the past few years.

