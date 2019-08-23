Five things to watch this weekend

The Walking Dead Season 1-9 — Showmax

For some this show needs to do what its zombie antagonists won’t and just die already. But for others it’s a satisfying soap opera of life in the apocalypse that delivers plenty of twists and turns and kills off characters just as you’re beginning to root for them. Either way, there are plenty of episodes for the uninitiated to get stuck in and for the fans to remind themselves of why it has been such a lodestar for popular culture over the past few years.