Did William Kentridge come to save Zeitz MOCAA?

Ten days before the opening of what he confirms is the first, most comprehensive overview of his oeuvre, William Kentridge, the most famous SA artist, was walking from exhibition room to room in the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa (MOCCA) while teams of installation experts were hustling about.

This is where one part of the retrospective will be on view. The cheeky title is Why Should I Hesitate? Putting Drawings To Work. The other, Why Should I Hesitate? Sculpture, will be shown at Norval Foundation on the other side of Cape Town. The exhibitions open to the public this weekend and run until the end of March 2020.

The scenes of hyper activity resemble nothing of the usual stately art museum ambience, but rather the frenetic of a building site racing against time. There are painters and carpenters, electricians and sound engineers. Walls have been knocked out, temporary ones built, new lighting installed, large areas sound-curated with large cork wall tiles, floor covered in carpets and sisal, customised furniture placed and sets resembling stage décor constructed.

In short, it looks like an entire makeover of a part of the two-year-old museum’s interior. And in many ways it is — thanks to this ground-breaking show. A reconfiguration of spaces was prompted by maximising the impressive affect of the Kentridge magic. And it certainly is for the better.

On a pre-opening walkabout with the artist, teams of studio assistants are unpacking prints ranging from small to impossibly large, unwrapping woodblocks used in the printing, reconstructing pictures according to detailed blueprint, checking on tapestries still unrolled in plastic, preparing peel-off wall images.