Five things to watch this weekend
Saucy tacos, coffee-drinking comedians, prison breaks, data hacks and hitmen will fill your weekend binge watch
The Great Hack — Netflix (from July 24)
Karim Amer and Jehane Noujaim’s fascinating and timely Sundance documentary takes the Cambridge Analytica Facebook data-selling scandal as a starting point for a bigger and provocative examination of the threats that these kind of things pose to everyday users in an interconnected world.
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: 2018 Freshly Brewed — Netflix
It’s a simple concept that mixes three of America’s favourite things: cars, coffee and comedians. It’s easy to watch, fun to absorb and the latest season ends with a memorable and fitting final tribute to comic legend Jerry Lewis as the two most famous Jerrys in American comedy take a drive for a cuppa in a very stylish Jaguar E-Type convertible.
Escape at Dannemora — Showmax
This limited series stars Patricia Arquette, Benicio Del Toro and Paul Dano and tells the story of two escaped convicts and the warder who loves one of them in a gripping and thrilling tale that’s garnered a slew of Emmy Awards for its actors.
Barry Season 2 — Showmax
Bill Hader’s offbeat dark comedy explores the adventures of Barry, a hitman with acting ambitions whose two different worlds continually threaten to collide. It’s darkly funny and sometimes uncomfortably humane and surprisingly entertaining and easy to watch.
Taco Chronicles — Netflix
The simple poor man’s food that Mexico has made so popular has often made appearances in American food shows where US critics wax lyrical as they wander around canvasing food trucks on the streets of LA in search of its perfect iteration. This series takes a different and refreshing approach — locating the taco within the realm of Mexican culture and offering a new perspective on one of the US’ most beloved late night treats.