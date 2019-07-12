Life / Arts & Entertainment half art CHRIS THURMAN: From the artifice of Malema and Trump to art from Fallism The ‘Cultures of Populism’ conference at Wits University explores historical and contemporary contexts, beckoning SA to examine its own versions BL PREMIUM

This week I am attending a conference at Wits University in which the delegates are exploring “Cultures of Populism” in various historical and contemporary contexts. Such a gathering, held under the auspices of the African Centre for the Study of the US, inevitably casts its collective eyes towards America and Donald Trump. Brexit, Jair Bolsonaro and other manifestations of populism around the globe are also under the spotlight.