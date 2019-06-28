So much deliciousness: an overview of the 2019 National Arts Festival

Trying to predict what a festival will be like before having sampled it is a bit like peering through a restaurant window at a menu frozen behind glass. You have to go by what you’ve heard, trusting that the chefs will have access to the same ingredients and equal inspiration as they had the last time around. You hope the ambience is as good as you remembered it to be. What looks good also depends on the mood you’re in, what you’re hungry for: beauty, astonishment, political provocation. Cold hard facts, or mind-bending altered states. Laughter, fear, surprise or tears.

All of these are on offer at the 2019 National Arts Festival, a festival which acts as a barometer of our time and place. Nobesuthu Rayi (acting executive producer of the festival) says, “Artists are like the imbongis of our culture. Just as a chief might traditionally hear from the imbongi about the mood of the people, so our artists are now reading the mood of the nation. They are our interpreters and we need to value them and let them be heard.”

If we’re to be guided by the theme curated for this year’s festival, the mood of the nation is “twisted, tangled”. These are the words of Brett Bailey, outgoing chair of the artistic committee, who values artists as “culture makers”. He has chaired the committee for eight years, and this year in particular he has highlighted the “special insight” that contributing artists have brought to bear in works which “seek to heal wounds, articulate experience and navigate pathways through the situations in which we as humans find ourselves”.

Feeding the creative imaginary is vital for the wellbeing of our society, not only to nurture the spirit, but also to gain foresight into potential states and to innovate solutions needed for changes. The main programme of the festival is subsidised, so it’s an opportunity for work that wouldn’t necessarily be commercially viable. Artists are therefore able to experiment and explore more widely. They’re allowed to think more deeply and to travel further into our shared past or future.