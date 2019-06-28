Five things to watch this weekend

One Dollar — Showmax

It’s not the stuff of French director Robert Bresson’s L’Argent but, like that film, this CBS series centres on the interlocking stories of characters connected by a single dollar bill. When a murder is committed, the stories start coming together, and the question of who is guilty and who is not drives the rest of the show.

It’s set in a fading, unnamed Rust Belt city in the US and examines the reality of blue-collar life in the wake of the 2008 recession and the increasing death of old-school industries like steel production. It’s not quite as emotionally engaging as ABC’s very successful and rightly awarded crime anthology series American Crime but there are plenty of great performances and a number of righteously carved characters here to keep you watching far longer than the gimmick of the show might deserve.