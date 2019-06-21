Five things to watch this weekend

Big Little Lies Season 2 — Showmax

British director Andrea Arnold takes over the reins from Jean-Marc Valee for the second season of HBO’s award-winning David E Kelly-created, all-star show about murder, intrigue and secrets in small-town, coastal California. Meryl Streep joins Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley and Zoe Kravitz for the return of the compulsively watchable tale of bitchy, rich mothers, teenage children and the dark secret they’re all trying their best to forget. You can binge-watch the first season and catch new episodes of the second on Mondays at 9pm.

Nommer 37 — Showmax

Local director Nosipho Dumisa’s award-winning drama references the Hitchcock classic Rear Window. After a recent paraplegic witnesses a murder, he initiates a blackmail scheme that will have detrimental effects for his girlfriend and everyone involved. Dumisa is working on Netflix’s second-ever commissioned African original series Blood & Water, but for now this feature stands as a deserving example of her exciting talents as a director and as a gripping story of betrayal, voyeurism and murderous intent.