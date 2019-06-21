Five things to watch this weekend
Get engrossed in secrets, lies, blackmail, murder and even teenage mischief to spice up your weekend
Big Little Lies Season 2 — Showmax
British director Andrea Arnold takes over the reins from Jean-Marc Valee for the second season of HBO’s award-winning David E Kelly-created, all-star show about murder, intrigue and secrets in small-town, coastal California. Meryl Streep joins Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley and Zoe Kravitz for the return of the compulsively watchable tale of bitchy, rich mothers, teenage children and the dark secret they’re all trying their best to forget. You can binge-watch the first season and catch new episodes of the second on Mondays at 9pm.
Nommer 37 — Showmax
Local director Nosipho Dumisa’s award-winning drama references the Hitchcock classic Rear Window. After a recent paraplegic witnesses a murder, he initiates a blackmail scheme that will have detrimental effects for his girlfriend and everyone involved. Dumisa is working on Netflix’s second-ever commissioned African original series Blood & Water, but for now this feature stands as a deserving example of her exciting talents as a director and as a gripping story of betrayal, voyeurism and murderous intent.
Murder Mystery — Netflix
Critics hate it and rightly so but this mediocre comedy starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston is the streaming service’s biggest original film debut with more than 30-million viewers for its opening weekend. If for nothing else, watch it see what all the fuss is about and to shake your head at the embarrassing participation of SA acting giant John Kani. The story of a working-class US couple on holiday who are thrown into a murder mystery involving a very rich family — it’s easy to forget but also not too hard to keep playing in the background while doing the cleaning on a Sunday morning.
Beats — Netflix
Black-ish’s Anthony Anderson stars in this not-so-hard-hitting but generally heartwarming ode to the musical heritage of Chicago’s South Side. A down-on-his-luck former music producer-turned-school-security guard happens upon a teenage recluse musical prodigy played by Khalil Everage. Hoping for one last chance at the elusive success he never found in his heyday, the security guard teams up with the prodigy to try to break the big time.
Trinkets — Netflix
Adapted from the YA novel by Kristen Smith, this easy-to-absorb 10-part series centres on three teenage girls who meet each other at Shoplifters Anonymous. It provides solid enough, if not groundbreaking, teen entertainment with a good dose of young mischief and ill-advised misadventure that manages to hammer home some relevant messages about the trials and tribulations of friendship in the formative years.