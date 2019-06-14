Scorsese and Dylan show old men can teach new tricks

It’s a mouthful of a title but if, as a Dylan acolyte, that’s not going to get you to click on Netflix’s latest offering, nothing will.

After the success of the conventionally biographical but enviably precious archive-filled illuminations of Martin Scorsese’s seminal 2005 documentary No Direction Home, the director and his subject pair up again for what is a distinctly different but perhaps even more important film about the 20th century’s most elusive and mythological mystical living pop-culture figure.

Fourteen years after No Direction Home with a Pulitzer and a Nobel Prize for Literature on his mantelpiece, Bob Dylan, the self-made guitar-playing Jewish boy from the Midwest whose career was built on a singular mix of self-invention and deep absorption in the mythology and songbook of the US troubadour tradition, is at age 78 even less inclined to stop constructing and deconstructing the stories he has told about himself and which so many have told about him.

Scorsese, who first turned his camera on Dylan in 1978 for The Last Waltz, a documentary about the singer’s legendary backing outfit and genius Americana musicians in their own right, The Band, has always been fascinated by Dylan and his many transformations over the years — a series of orchestrated reinventions that have seen the singer spit in the face of assumptions about what kind of music he should play and who he should be in spite of the adoration of millions of fans across the world.

It was during one of these transformations that the then 34-year-old Dylan undertook his Rolling Thunder Revue tour in 1975. After the crossover to electric instruments that had prompted spittle-filled hatred from his original folk base and cries of “Judas” in the mid-1960s and, following a near fatal motorcycle accident in 1966, Dylan had only recently returned to the public arena after his soundtrack work on (and cameo in) Sam Peckinpah’s Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid in 1973 and his release of The Basement Tapes with The Band in 1975.