In praise of those who bear the nation’s baggage

Meet Nkhensani Rihlampfu, a versatile artist who is making his mark in the industry at a fast rate. Rihlampfu’s work has evolved over the past few years from drawing, printmaking, painting, and now sculpting with ropes. After participating in many group shows and projects over the years, in April he took a big step with his first solo exhibition, Cognition, at MmArthouse, a black-owned gallery in Johannesburg.

Through his rope sculptures, Rihlampfu explores the labour-intensive work and the psychology behind what keeps some individuals moving forward despite their situation and status in the societies they live in.

Rihlampfu says he takes a positive stand on the weight carried by both the country and families. He pays tribute to their courage and strength through his rope sculptures. These are the people who contribute to our communities despite their circumstances, says Rihlampfu. “They move us forward with no regard to the weight that they are carrying with them.”

Rihlampfu has transitioned into a multifaceted artist. His art journey started when he was still in school in Limpopo in the town of Modimolle, formerly known as Nylstroom. Although art was not part of the curriculum at the primary and high schools Rihlampfu attended, he found mentors around him who coached and helped him nurture his talent. He attended extra classes for a few months while in high school to help him improve his skills.

After matric, Rihlampfu studied fine and applied arts at the Tshwane University of Technology where he majored in printmaking and painting. After his fascinating transition to rope sculptures from drawing, painting and printmaking, it’s safe to say that Rihlampfu was born with an astounding artistic aptitude.

After graduating in 2011, he worked for the government in order to sustain himself but he realised that all the time he was investing in his job was detracting from his passion. He quit in less than a year to focus on his art. Starting in 2013 he worked for the Bronze Foundry for three years where he honed his skills in sculpting.

“I was so fortunate because the foundry gave me a platform to work with established artists such as William Kentridge, Nandipha Mntambo, Nicholas Hlobo and many more,” he says.

In 2016 he decided to open his own art studio and in the same year he was selected to take part in a number of heritage-related projects where, together with Louis Olivier, he did several sculptures of struggle icons such as Robert Sobukwe, OR Tambo and Alfred Mangena.

Over the years, his work has featured in a number of exhibitions, including the FNB Joburg Art Fair, the Turbine Art Fair and the Nirox Winter Sculpture Fair.