Five things to watch this weekend

ReMastered: Devil at the Crossroads — Netflix

The Zimbalist brothers’ intriguing series of stories about the mysteries involving some of the world’s most beloved and celebrated musicians continues with one of rock ’n roll’s most awesome legends.

In the 1930s, long before the blues was rediscovered by British fanboys sent back to America and used as the kickoff point for the birth of a genre, a young black man from the Mississippi Delta, once known as an average guitarist returned to local juke joints to astonish audiences with his newfound skills — playing music that made it sound as if he was supported by a band but all wrought on a single guitar.

His name was Robert Johnson and the story that was told is too good not to be true. Johnson had met the devil at a crossroads and sold his soul in exchange for guitar wizardry — a sound that would influence everyone from Keith Richards to Taj Mahal, Eric Clapton and Bonnie Rait and, while it may not sound like much to our ears over half-a-century later, it was a revelation that ripped open the universe of musical possibility. This is his story.