Five things to watch this weekend
Host of documentaries will keep you glued to your seat
Knock Down the House — Netflix
One of the key moments in the Trump-era American moment was the primary elections of 2018, which saw a significant increase in the election of woman and LGBTQI persons to the senate and the house of representatives. This documentary takes a fascinating behind-the-scenes look at the struggles of four women who made it to the seat of power in the world’s still most powerful nation — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Amy Vilela, Cory Bush and Paula Jean Swearengin.
Everything Must Fall — Showmax
Miners Shot Down director Rehad Desai turns his camera on the Fees Must Fall protests that rocked the country, focusing on Wits University and the response of management and students to the moment that more than any other threatened to take down the Jacob Zuma administration. It’s not entirely balanced in its focus and perhaps offers too much of an opportunity for Wits vice-chancellor Adam Habib to justify his positions but it’s an important look at one of the defining moments of the post-apartheid era.
ReMastered: Devil at the Crossroads — Netflix
The Zimbalist brothers’ intriguing series of stories about the mysteries involving some of the world’s most beloved and celebrated musicians continues with one of rock ’n roll’s most awesome legends.
In the 1930s, long before the blues was rediscovered by British fanboys sent back to America and used as the kickoff point for the birth of a genre, a young black man from the Mississippi Delta, once known as an average guitarist returned to local juke joints to astonish audiences with his newfound skills — playing music that made it sound as if he was supported by a band but all wrought on a single guitar.
His name was Robert Johnson and the story that was told is too good not to be true. Johnson had met the devil at a crossroads and sold his soul in exchange for guitar wizardry — a sound that would influence everyone from Keith Richards to Taj Mahal, Eric Clapton and Bonnie Rait and, while it may not sound like much to our ears over half-a-century later, it was a revelation that ripped open the universe of musical possibility. This is his story.
Street Food — Netflix
David Gelb, the man behind the phenomenally successful Netflix series Chef’s Table, turns his gaze to the world of street food vendors in Asia to provide a gripping examination of the sociopolitical and human stories behind some of the world’s most recognised and beloved purveyors of great cooking on the streets and the often tragic but ultimately uplifting tales of their journeys from survival to celebration.
The Fun’s Not Over — The James Phillips Story — Showmax
James Phillips was a pioneer and legend of the South African rock scene in the 1980s and 90s. This is his story, a tale told with nostalgia, longing and admiration by those who knew him and one that firmly establishes his place in local rock legend. It’s a reminder of a time when things seemed so much easier to define and good was good, evil was evil and Phillips was a golden boy singing his heart out to a desperate, confused and crowd of hopeful fans, dreaming of a new world under the dark clouds of the oppressive apartheid regime.