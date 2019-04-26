Five flicks to watch this weekend

TOKYO TRIAL — NETFLIX

The well-known and highly publicised Nuremberg trials of former Nazi officials in the wake of World War 2 have had plenty of screen time thanks to the 1961 film Judgment at Nuremberg, and Nuremberg, the three-hour miniseries starring Alec Baldwin released in 2000. What has had less publicity are the similar trials held to bring to justice those responsible for the deaths and destruction of the conflict in the Pacific arena. Now, thanks to this four-part Japanese-produced series, the back-room dilemmas, legal wranglings and human rights-law implications of coming to terms with the awful atrocities committed in the other part of World War 2 are brought to light. It’s a solid, historically faithful and earnest but important telling of a lesser-known part of the struggle to come to terms with the after-effects of one of the darkest moments in human history.