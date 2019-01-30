8 mind-blowing documentaries to watch on your laptop

Actress Leah Remini was a devout Scientologist for 34 years before she left the group in 2013. Since then she has become a big critic of Scientology and in every episode her docudrama exposes practices of intimidation, abuse and worse, interviewing former members about their experiences.

The Last Pope

Is there an old prophecy that not only predicted each pope for the last millennium but has named the current pope as the last? This provocative documentary looks into a claim that, if correct, could even spell the dawn of an apocalypse.

Gypsy’s Revenge

At face value, Dee Dee Blanchard presented herself as a saint looking after her incapacitated daughter, Gypsy Rose. But then she was murdered and police later arrested the surprisingly able-bodied daughter. Gypsy’s Revenge explores this shocking case of child abuse and its devastating aftermath.

In Search Of