8 mind-blowing documentaries to watch on your laptop
Watch The Last Pope, Gordon, Gino and Fred: The Ultimate Road Trip and Gypsy’s Revenge on the DStv Now app
Life is for the living, but sometimes you need to kick back and see how everyone else is doing. Exciting new documentaries have arrived on the DStv Now app: travel Europe with superstar chefs, discover the truth behind extraordinary mysteries, delve into true crime, learn what helps make a better life and, possibly, even catch a hint of the apocalypse in this non-fiction collection, ready to stream right now.
Live Well For Longer
It’s a hard-knock life, but over the years we’ve learned a lot more about what makes living easier or harder. From drugs to singing, this BBC documentary series looks at what helps and hinders our happiness, stresses, health and anxieties.
Gordon, Gino and Fred: The Ultimate Road Trip
Forget other food adventures. Infamous chef superstar Gordon Ramsey, rascally culinary maestro Gino D'Acampo and the deviously understated master maitre d' Fred Sirieix travel Europe in search of the best food … if they don’t kill each other.
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath
Actress Leah Remini was a devout Scientologist for 34 years before she left the group in 2013. Since then she has become a big critic of Scientology and in every episode her docudrama exposes practices of intimidation, abuse and worse, interviewing former members about their experiences.
The Last Pope
Is there an old prophecy that not only predicted each pope for the last millennium but has named the current pope as the last? This provocative documentary looks into a claim that, if correct, could even spell the dawn of an apocalypse.
Gypsy’s Revenge
At face value, Dee Dee Blanchard presented herself as a saint looking after her incapacitated daughter, Gypsy Rose. But then she was murdered and police later arrested the surprisingly able-bodied daughter. Gypsy’s Revenge explores this shocking case of child abuse and its devastating aftermath.
In Search Of
Zachary Quinto has acted in his share of weird and wonderful productions, but here he goes searching for the reality behind some of the world’s biggest mysteries. From aliens to AI, the afterlife to Atlantis, each episode looks at all the angles to find the truth.
Top Gear: Winter Blunderland
Over the years the Top Gear presenters have done all kinds of crazy things in the name of cars big and small. A few of their greatest misadventures were on snow and this new special has compiled the absolute highlights, from Minis on ski jumps to creating an enormous snow plough ...
Alcatraz Escape: The Lost Evidence
In 1962 the Anglin brothers and an accomplice escaped from Alcatraz Prison, a feat some still consider impossible. Presumed dead, they were never caught. But over the decades a growing body of evidence, studied in this documentary, suggests they made it after all ...
