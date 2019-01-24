Berlin auctioneer expects worldwide interest in Hitler water colours

Berlin — The three anaemic watercolours showing a mountain scene, a river and a distant figure sitting beneath a tree are little different from wares on sale at flea markets the world over, except for the autograph scratched in the corner: “A Hitler”.

But it is thanks to that attribution to Germany’s wartime Nazi leader, guilty of some of the worst crimes in history, that a Berlin auction house hopes a sale will net thousands of euros for the family selling them.

“They are watercolours by Adolf Hitler,” said Heinz-Joachim Maeder, a spokesman for Kloss auctioneers. “In my view they have no artistic value, it’s simply adequate craftsmanship. The value of these objects and the media interest is because of the name at the bottom.”