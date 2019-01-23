When the dust settles a conflict of identities remains

“My grandparents decided to keep us in Bonteheuwel so I was five when my grandparents took over the responsibility of raising me. My grandmother is a religious Christian but still allowed Islam and had a deep appreciation for it. She undertook the task of teaching us and giving us an Islamic education,” Adams reminisced. The exhibition title, When Dust Settles, signifies the conflicts coming to rest after their battle.

Adams co-ordinates the space first — itself wide enough to walk about uninterrupted. Unwanted vinyl flooring pulled from homes across the Cape Flats is purposefully scattered across the floor, their patchy holes covered over by a fix of foreign faux-tile, as well as against the walls. The clean wooden floors and white walls of the entrance hall seem distant in a space that would feel distinctly like home to some. The vinyl hanging from the walls, not entirely plastered down and some of it akin to curtains, is co-ordinated by colour and tone.

The soft blue, green and grey that colour the first few metres beyond the entrance make it cool and calming, while a cosy brown typifies the centre walls. The walls closest to the far end are a rich red. “Every time the material changes. We use hot glue guns to put the vinyl down. Here it’s all the warm tones, in the front it’s quite cool. There are lots of greys and there’s progression as you move through the space. Also the effort of the people to patch up the holes in the vinyl, that’s beautiful and something that I quite enjoyed,” Adams said.

Family memorabilia

Across the room are wiry sculptures, eery and ever-present. Some sit on the floor like creatures ready to rise, others stand on a solitary leg, one hangs chandelier-like from the ceiling and a few are mounted on the walls. The sculptures are made of garden fencing, the thin wire often covered in green plastic and string. They bend and twist and hypnotise the eye.

In the centre of the space, between two removable 2m high walls, sits a bankie and a waslappie hanging over the edge of a shallow bucket. Hung from the back of both walls, facing each other, is a mirror and a portrait that is split in half vertically of Adams with his head rising looking up to the right, and an older version of himself with his head bowed looking to the left. The portraits are sewed into the pants material of the Cape Coons.