SA man engaged to daughter of Rolling Stone Keith Richards

Her papa is a Rolling Stone and Alexandra Richards has lived up to her cosmopolitan upbringing by announcing her engagement to a South African in New York.

Jacques Naude, a former Capetonian who lives in the Big Apple, has worked abroad as a model but now focuses on film directing. According to international media he has been dating Richards, daughter of the legendary Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards, for about two years.

On her website, Richards says she began working as a model at the age of 14, and also works as a DJ and artist and campaigns for the Project Zero initiative for cleaner oceans.

While the exact place and date of their engagement is unclear, Naude brought Richards to Hermanus and Agulhas in the Western Cape, from where she shared snaps of their romantic getaway.