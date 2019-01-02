SA man engaged to daughter of Rolling Stone Keith Richards
Her papa is a Rolling Stone and Alexandra Richards has lived up to her cosmopolitan upbringing by announcing her engagement to a South African in New York.
Jacques Naude, a former Capetonian who lives in the Big Apple, has worked abroad as a model but now focuses on film directing. According to international media he has been dating Richards, daughter of the legendary Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards, for about two years.
On her website, Richards says she began working as a model at the age of 14, and also works as a DJ and artist and campaigns for the Project Zero initiative for cleaner oceans.
While the exact place and date of their engagement is unclear, Naude brought Richards to Hermanus and Agulhas in the Western Cape, from where she shared snaps of their romantic getaway.
Her mother Patti Hansen confirmed that the pair are to wed, taking to Instagram to offer their blessings.
"She said yes! ❤️?❤️? @officialalexandrarichards mom and dad love Jacques and we could not be happier for our Alexandra ? happy new year!! With so much love ?," wrote Hansen, alongside a snap of the pair taken during a beachside holiday.