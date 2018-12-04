Win two Glenlivet JazzTown VIP tickets to see Amanda Black and more

One lucky BusinessLIVE reader can win two VIP tickets to attend the Glenlivet JazzTown Disoufeng event in Soweto on Saturday December 8.

This world-class South African jazz event will feature Afro-soul and R&B hitmaker Amanda Black, the legendary Dr Victor & the Rasta Rebels, and newcomer soul and deep-house singer-songwriter Kaylow. DJs Mayibuye, Motsumi and Deeboi will be on the decks.

Music lovers will jam to these soulful sounds while enjoying the day at Disoufeng, one of Johannesburg’s most vibrant township venues – known as much for its traditional shisa nyama and warm hospitality as it is for hosting performances by some of the country’s top musicians.

Saturday's event will also provide a taste of what's coming up next month at the Glenlivet JazzTown Sun Met, taking place on January 26 at Kenilworth Racecourse in Cape Town.

The music at Africa's richest race day will be provided by Afro-jazz and soul singer Lira, award-winning house band Mi Casa, and the Soweto String Quartet.

