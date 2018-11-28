Gala concert features popular Miagi Youth Orchestra

The eclectic Miagi Youth Orchestra and the German embassy is hosting a gala concert in Pretoria this week as they continue their celebrations of the centenary of Nelson Mandela’s birth.

Miagi (Music is a Great Investment) was established in 2001 as a public benefit organisation with a vision of investing in human capacity through music.

The orchestra is performing this week with the Just 6 a cappella ensemble; composer, conductor and Miagi veteran Tshepo Tsotetsi; clarinet player Visser Liebenberg and pianist Roelof Temmingh.

The conductor is young American Daniel Spaw, who was named First Kapellmeister and associate music director at Theater Hof in Germany in 2017, following a successful period as Kapellmeister at the Landestheater Linz in Austria.

Spaw has degrees in piano and conducting from Indiana University and has worked with orchestras including the Hofer Symphoniker, the Bruckner Orchester Linz, the National Youth Orchestra of Germany, the Cologne Chamber Orchestra, the Rheinische Philharmonie and the Russian Chamber Philharmonic.

The programme includes compositions by Beethoven, Tsotetsi’s works, Leonard Bernstein and Improvisations by the MIAGIcians.