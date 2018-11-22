Big dolls, big expo: Russia prepares to hold its first world fair

What do we really know about the World Expo? It’s an extravagant global exhibition that has been around for a long time. But did you know that it has given us the Eiffel Tower, the X-ray, the Ferris wheel, and even the matryoshka?

Since the first World Expo was held in London in 1851, picking up after the French national industry fair, the concept which has been called many names including “Universal Exposition”, “World’s Fair”, and “The Expo”, has undergone certain changes.

Obviously, the expo is no longer the same event it was in the XIX century, but now its participant countries compete against one another to not only host the event but also show their most cutting-edge innovations and their ability to be socially responsible.

As Dubai Expo 2020 draws closer, the fate of the following fair in 2025 will also soon be decided as the Bureau International des Expositions prepares to hold a vote on its host country at the General Assembly in November.

One of the competitors, bidding for 2025 for the second consecutive year, is the central city of the Russian Sverdlovsk Region, Ekaterinburg, located just east of the Ural Mountains. Ranking among Russia’s largest and most prosperous cities, Ekaterinburg is proposing the construction of one of the largest sites for the fair yet.