Life / Arts & Entertainment

Fierce bidding war pushes David Hockney work past $90m at Christie’s sale

The painting was expected to set a new record for a work by a living artist, but a fierce two-party contest pushed it beyond the highest expectations

16 November 2018 - 11:01 Chris Michaud
People attend Christie’s postwar and contemporary art sale, where David Hockney’s Portrait of an Artist (Pool with Two Figures) is displayed, in New York on November 15 2018. Picture: DON EMMERT/AFP
People attend Christie’s postwar and contemporary art sale, where David Hockney’s Portrait of an Artist (Pool with Two Figures) is displayed, in New York on November 15 2018. Picture: DON EMMERT/AFP

New York — An iconic 1972 painting by British artist David Hockney soared to $90.3m at Christie’s on Thursday, smashing the record for the highest price ever paid at auction for a work by a living artist.

With Christie’s commission, Portrait of an Artist (Pool with Two Figures), surpassed the auction house’s pre-sale estimate of about $80m, following a bidding war between two determined would-be buyers once the work hit $70m.

The previous record for a work by a living artist was held by the Jeff Koons sculpture Balloon Dog, which sold for $58.4m in 2013. Hockney’s previous auction record was $28.4m.

The 1972 work by the 81-year-old British artist, one of Hockney’s most famous paintings which depicts a man in a pink jacket looking down on another figure swimming underwater in a pool, was reported to have been consigned by British billionaire currency trader Joe Lewis.

Christie’s did not identify the seller or the successful bidder, who was bidding via telephone during a nearly 10-minute contest for the work.

Morgan Long, senior director of art investment house Fine Art Group, hailed “a great result for Christie’s”, saying it had achieved its predicted $80m price “through a combination of clever marketing and what looked like sheer determination on the part of (a) phone client to take the painting home”.

In a virtually unprecedented move for such a valuable painting, Portrait of an Artist, which was on exhibition at Tate Britain, the Pompidou Centre and New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art over the past two years, was sold with no reserve, the minimum price at which the consignor agrees to sell a piece.

The price went far to boost the success of Christie’s postwar and contemporary art auction, which took in a total of $357.6m, roughly the middle of its expected range, with 41 of the 48 lots on offer finding buyers.

“What we have learned from this week is that demand for great art remains global, with strong participation from American bidders and good activity from Europe and Asia,” CEO Guillaume Cerutti said after the sale.

Other sale highlights included Francis Bacon’s Study of Henrietta Moraes Laughing, which sold for $21.7m against a pre-sale estimate of $14m-$18m, and Alexander Calder’s 21 Feuilles Blanches, which more than doubled its high estimate, selling for just under $18m.

Reuters

René Magritte painting sells for record $26.8m

Le principe du plaisir topped the price fetched by Magritte’s La corde sensible, which was sold in 2017 for $17.9m
Life
2 days ago

How algorithms will transform the art market

For an industry bound by tradition, things are moving — relatively — fast, writes Alice Hancock
Life
4 days ago

Wanted Online: Brush up on what's available at four upcoming art auctions

With so much top art going under the hammer this spring season, we put together a quick highlights package… Now grab a paddle!
Life
21 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Fierce bidding war pushes David Hockney work past ...
Life / Arts & Entertainment
2.
Wanted Online: Rustic, bold and delicious: Chef ...
Life
3.
!Khwa ttu, a peek into the way of the San
Life
4.
Quick crossword
Lifestyle

Related Articles

René Magritte painting sells for record $26.8m
Life / Arts & Entertainment

How algorithms will transform the art market
Life

CHRIS THURMAN: Magashule and the Pierneef: theft or expropriation without ...
Opinion / Columnists

CHRIS THURMAN: Phetshane’s paintings challenge perceptions that life is a ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.