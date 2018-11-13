René Magritte painting sells for record $26.8m

New York — A painting by René Magritte sold for $26.8m on Monday at a Sotheby’s auction in New York, setting a record for a work by the Belgian surrealist.

The painting, Le principe du plaisir, topped the price fetched by La corde sensible, which was sold in February 2017 in London for $17.9m.

Sotheby’s had estimated the painting sold on Monday as being worth $15m to $20m. It said seven collectors — an unusually high number — bid for it. Other paintings on offer on the second night of the autumn art auctions in New York also surpassed their estimated value.