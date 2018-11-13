Life / Arts & Entertainment

René Magritte painting sells for record $26.8m

Le principe du plaisir topped the price fetched by Magritte’s La corde sensible, which was sold in 2017 for $17.9m

13 November 2018 - 15:09 Agency Staff
René Magritte’s La corde sensible, which sold for less than his Le principe du plaisir this week. Picture: CHRISTIE'S
New York — A painting by René Magritte sold for $26.8m on Monday at a Sotheby’s auction in New York, setting a record for a work by the Belgian surrealist.

The painting, Le principe du plaisir, topped the price fetched by La corde sensible, which was sold in February 2017 in London for $17.9m.

Sotheby’s had estimated the painting sold on Monday as being worth $15m to $20m. It said seven collectors — an unusually high number — bid for it. Other paintings on offer on the second night of the autumn art auctions in New York also surpassed their estimated value.

René Magritte’s Le principe du plaisir. Picture: SOTHEBY'S
Improvisation on Mahogany by Russian-born Wassily Kandinsky, fetched $24.2m, compared to its pre-sale estimate of $15m to $20m.

A painting that was supposed to be one of the main attractions of the auction failed to lure a buyer. It was Marsden Hartley’s Pre-War Pageant, considered to be one of the first totally abstract works in the history of American art.

It was estimated at $30m, nearly five times the record for that US painter.

On Sunday, the Vincent van Gogh painting Coin de jardin avec papillons, estimated at $40m, went begging at a Christie’s auction of Impressionist and Modern art.

The fall art auctions continue through Thursday evening.

AFP

Marie Antoinette’s jewellery collection to go under the hammer

The guillotined French queen’s treasure was last seen in public about two centuries ago
World
23 hours ago

Banksy prank a masterpiece

Guerrilla artist's true talent is in exposing the economics of art
Business
1 month ago

FRED SCOTT: Resurgent art market clocks up record prices

The revived strong collector interest in contemporary art points to a gradual new growth path following a two-year staggered decline
Life
5 months ago

ALEXIA WALKER: Record sales and major events make for a sterling art year

The $450.3m price for Da Vinci’s Salvator Mundi tops 2017: the year of record art sales
Life
11 months ago

