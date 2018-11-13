René Magritte painting sells for record $26.8m
Le principe du plaisir topped the price fetched by Magritte’s La corde sensible, which was sold in 2017 for $17.9m
New York — A painting by René Magritte sold for $26.8m on Monday at a Sotheby’s auction in New York, setting a record for a work by the Belgian surrealist.
The painting, Le principe du plaisir, topped the price fetched by La corde sensible, which was sold in February 2017 in London for $17.9m.
Sotheby’s had estimated the painting sold on Monday as being worth $15m to $20m. It said seven collectors — an unusually high number — bid for it. Other paintings on offer on the second night of the autumn art auctions in New York also surpassed their estimated value.
Improvisation on Mahogany by Russian-born Wassily Kandinsky, fetched $24.2m, compared to its pre-sale estimate of $15m to $20m.
A painting that was supposed to be one of the main attractions of the auction failed to lure a buyer. It was Marsden Hartley’s Pre-War Pageant, considered to be one of the first totally abstract works in the history of American art.
It was estimated at $30m, nearly five times the record for that US painter.
On Sunday, the Vincent van Gogh painting Coin de jardin avec papillons, estimated at $40m, went begging at a Christie’s auction of Impressionist and Modern art.
The fall art auctions continue through Thursday evening.
AFP
