Star US comic Chris Tucker wants SA audiences to guffaw and think

In 2001, Tucker appeared in Michael Jackson’s video of You Rock My World. The two became friends, and Tucker is known to do a mean impersonation of the late moon-walking superstar.

The laughs started in high school when Tucker spoke out against things he thought needed fixing at the institution. However, instead of taking him seriously, his classmates would respond to his attempt to mobilise them by laughing.

“I was sort of the class clown. I would talk about things that were wrong with the school and the other kids would laugh,” he says.

When his school hosted a talent show, the positive response Tucker received drew him into a lifetime addiction to being on the stage. “After I got my first big laugh, I was hooked,” he says. This was a deviation from the norm as other children in his neighbourhood largely dreamed of becoming professional athletes, playing either football or baseball.

Although he never turned into an activist in the true sense of the word, Tucker says he develops his comedy routines from personal experiences. “Most of my comedy comes from real life. I see things happening in normal everyday life and talk about it from my point of view. I also share some of my experiences with the audience,” he says, adding that he is aware that people go to comedy shows to switch off from everyday life.

“Laughter is good for the soul. When people come to a comedy show they can just laugh and forget about their problems for, at least, that little while.”

While every comedian’s goal is to get the loudest and longest laughs, Tucker thinks a few thought-provoking lines are good for his shows. He wants his audiences to go home afterwards and think about what he has said.

A 2006 documentary, African American Lives, traced Tucker’s patrilineal ancestry to Angola and one line of his mother’s family to the Bamileke people of Cameroon. “I was not surprised to have African roots but finding out that the Cameroonian tribe I was traced back to were performers also — that kinda surprised me,” he says.