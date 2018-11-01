Breytenbach’s poetic visions find form in a top art gallery

Notwithstanding his high profile, few major local collections have Breytenbach artworks. None of SA’s public museums, including the Iziko SA National Gallery, own his art. Among his local collectors are some wealthy Afrikaans business people.

It would be fair to say that Breytenbach’s visual art slots into a peculiar cultural position in his homeland — probably the place, ironically, that made him famous.

Briefly a student of Lippy Lipshitz at the Michaelis School of Art in the late 1950s, with sojourns in Europe and, especially, Paris, which was home for a long time, Breytenbach has exhibited in Amsterdam, Berlin, Brussels, Edinburgh, Minneapolis, Rome and Rotterdam.

But local art critics have not always responded with enthusiasm. As one said to me anonymously (because criticism is a sensitive matter), it is often difficult to find a connection with his imagery, which frequently remains locked and lacking in immediate dynamic visual presence.

The lack of presence is not entirely true in all cases — the choices for this exhibition and its presentation are carefully pitched — but solipsistic surrealism creates barriers to viewer interaction. And enigmatic visual puzzles, despite boldness and drama, are tempting only up to a point.

Breytenbach maintains a kind of outsider-ship. Yet after a career of more than 50 years, his visual language has defined itself. It is pretty much his own alphabet and grammar. Either you find a challenge and pleasure in its complexity and disquieting obscurity, or it passes you by.

To what degree this rather important exhibition, framed in contemporary art market terms, reconfigures Breytenbach’s significance as a visual artist, remains to be seen. Stevenson’s curators have placed their bets with professional precision.

Those of us still under the spell of those early adventures in dynamic, new, off-the-wall poetry may view these artworks as a glorious add-on to a most notable career.

The 81 Ways of Letting Go a Late Self is at the Stevenson gallery until November 24.