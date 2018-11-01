ALEXIA WALKER: How tax regimes worldwide affect the art market

Until last December, art collectors in the US could use a special tax code that enabled them to defer paying capital gains tax (CGT) on the sale of art. With a CGT rate of 28%, this was no small matter.

The section 1031 tax break, modelled on a similar break in property taxes, allowed art investors to reinvest their proceeds of an art sale in like-kind art, putting off paying CGT. This deferred the tax, but inflation could significantly reduce the amount that would eventually be paid.

The Internal Revenue Service did not provide clear guidelines on what like-kind art meant or what an art investor was. To be safe, tax advisers recommended exchanging a painting for a painting, and a sculpture for a sculpture.

Collectors were also advised that to be perceived as investors, they should keep accurate records of purchases and sales, have their art regularly valued by professionals and try to increase the provenance and value of their collections through strategic loaning to museums.

According to Doug Woodham, managing partner of Art Fiduciary Advisers and former president of Christie’s for the Americas, this strategy significantly fuelled the US art market, and many auction sales were linked to a like-kind exchange.

He illustrates the effect with an example of a collector selling a work for $8m and buying a similar work for $8m. If the buyer acquires the work for $8m and sells other works for a further $8m, $24m will be generated in like-kind exchange.

It will be interesting to see how the termination of section 1031 has affected total US art sales for 2018. Specialised wealth management advisers will be able to replicate some of these tax benefits with a bit of financial engineering.

Collectors in SA should rejoice about the fact that CGT does not apply to art, while investors should consider leveraging the favourable tax code for art and allocate a portion of their investments to art.

Import VAT does SA collectors no favours. While in several European countries, art is taxed at a much lower rate — for example 5% in the UK against a standard VAT rate of 20% — the full rate applies in SA.