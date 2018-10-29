Vivendi hopes Ivorian gangsters will help in battle for viewers

On a muddy side street in Abidjan, Alex Ogou directs his cast of young locals in a TV drama about gangsters in Ivory Coast that French media giant Vivendi hopes will help revive its fortunes.

Invisibles is the first original series produced in Africa by Vivendi’s pay-TV company Canal+ and is part of a drive to attract viewers in Africa in the face of growing Chinese competition and as subscribers at home cancel contracts.

Canal+ has lost 1.3-million individual subscribers in mainland France since 2013 due to stiff competition for rights to sports events, series from upstart rivals and the rise of streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon. At the same time, Canal+ added twice as many subscribers in Africa, now its second-largest market.

Rights to European and African soccer have long been a drawcard in Africa, and Canal+ has also invested heavily in locally produced content. But unlike the tried-and-tested telenovelas and tales of witchcraft that account for an outsized portion of African TV consumption, Invisibles tells the story of a violent gang of youngsters in 10 episodes of 52 minutes.

Shot mainly in a bustling sprawl of open-air markets and run-down auto body shops in the working-class Yopougon district, the series will debut on Monday.

“Africans want us to address them directly and not offer them programmes that reference things they don’t know, just because that’s what’s shown in Paris,” says Fabrice Faux, Canal+ international’s chief content officer. “The African public wants things made by them, for them and, if possible, on site.”