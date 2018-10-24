After a contested history, graffiti is finally coming of age

“Graffiti is starting to be rightly respected and appreciated by the public and, encouragingly, the attitude of the authorities is starting to change and relax — particularly in Johannesburg, which has now become the capital of graffiti in SA,” Rasty says.

“Cape Town used to be the capital of graffiti in SA, but in recent years the City of Cape Town has introduced retrogressive by-laws targeting graffiti.”

Rasty says there are two ways of practising graffiti: illegally and legally. In Cape Town, graffiti artists used to be able to practise their art with permission from building owners. But now they are also required to get the city’s permission.

“In Cape Town, even when granted the permission, you need to carry that letter on you while painting on the wall, otherwise the police will arrest you,” Rasty says. “Anyway, whether permission is granted or not, artists will paint, and that way it becomes out of control.”

He believes graffiti plays a big role in tourism, as visitors often understand a city better by looking at its graffiti. Around the world, artists are making their mark with social and political commentary that resonates with the public. The money is slowly rolling in too, with artists getting commissions do corporate work.

In Johannesburg, a mural of veteran musician Yvonne Chaka Chaka by famous Portuguese artist Vhils went up, as well as Shadow Boxer, a 40m-high mural of Nelson Mandela by Ricky Lee Gordon — both in Maboneng.

On the corner of Juta and De Beer streets in Braamfontein, a gigantic mural of Mandela, commissioned by Hennessy, is titled The Purple Shall Govern, in reference to a famous Cape Town protest in the late 1980s.

“The problem is that these big commissions are done by overseas artists and not local graffiti artists, which is not fair. Perhaps we should organise crowd-funding to enable local artists to create big works too,” says Jo Buitendach, whose tourist guide company Past Experiences organises graffiti tours around Johannesburg.

Her master’s degree thesis in archaeology was based on the value of political graffiti.

The world’s most famous graffiti artist, who goes by the pseudonym Banksy, became influential because of his social and political commentary, often ridiculing politicians and big business.

He has more than 2-million Instagram followers and, according to the Financial Times, is worth $30m. People scour buildings to identify his work and remove it from walls for sale on the art market. People who salvage them, such as New York art dealer Stephan Kesler, make a fortune. Graffiti is coming of age.