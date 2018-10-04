Dube’s art talks quietly while it speaks of trauma

Like many young artists, Dube is bold and vocal in his pursuit of art that deals with identity issues. But unlike Ayanda Mabulu there is no confrontational, in-your-face rage. He is quite civil about the different responses among people to the current effects of SA’s difficult past.

Dube’s visual language is remarkably polite, making engagement with his subject matter an intellectually tasteful experience. Red stickers denoted a purchase quickly adorned walls next to some of his works after he took visitors on a guide of his exhibition.

“When I make art, I want it to grow on its own and speak for itself, including the materials I use. The art work must engage in a meaningful manner with a viewer,” Dube explains. “In a way, I was not surprised with the positive response I got from the audience. It simply means that the works, though dealing with a traumatic past, provide a meaningful engagement with the audience.”

The curator of the show, anthropologist turned art dealer Dr Julie Taylor, the founder of Guns and Rain Gallery, agrees that he hits the right tone. “When I started working with Thina in 2015, I quickly picked it up that he is easy to work with as he conceptualises and expresses himself in a subtle and sophisticated way, making people think. He has a particular way of using his visual language,” Taylor says.