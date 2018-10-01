Limpopo artist Simon Moshapo finally carves out a name for himself

Created in the 1960s when people forcibly removed from Venda had to be housed somewhere, Indermark is at the foot of the mountains where King Malaboch had his redoubt, holding out for several months against the forces of Gen Piet Joubert of the Transvaal republic in 1896. When he succumbed, the land was dealt out to volunteering burghers in the force. Large commercial farms abound around Indermark, many surrounded by kudu-high electric fences.

Today the mountains are part of a reserve filled with game, and sacred caves and pools. The town has its share of typical SA complexities: the Boer forces consisted mostly of soldiers from rival tribes, and there are now several black farmers in the area.

Zimbabweans fleeing their country’s economic collapse pass through the town regularly via the nearby trilateral border with Botswana. For most locals, their life story is just about the daily struggle to survive.

Despite calling himself a political artist, Moshapo does not deal with the pregnant history of the town. He takes the long view, the "merry-go-round" that allows him to see all sides. Though his piece for New Signatures is titled The Leader Shall Govern, the charge is ironical and against political struggles that "plagued Africa for centuries".

In his lounge, behind the TV screen broadcasting a soccer match, is a painting with a compendium of political clashes seen in a regal-looking African head: necklacings, funerals, arson, riots…

He does not have much to show at his imposing home, just a tree-of-life-type sculpture he is working on, and another under a stand in the sandy garden that is wrapped in the coils of hosepipe — "ah, it’s just the children".

But the same theme is repeated as in his Sasol piece: multiheaded rulers assuming monstrous forms covered in scales, with their victims, silently howling and holding begging bowls, intertwined with the reptilian spirals of power.