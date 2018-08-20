How tap's top dog swapped his hard hat for dancing shoes

Australian tap dancer Dein Perry’s "positively electrifying" world tours are incomplete without stops in SA. He has been to the country five times since 2002.

He first came as a dancer with his world-famous ensemble Tap Dogs. Now that he has hung up his tapping boots, he is still touring the world as the group’s choreographer.

Perry left school at the age of 16 and went to work in the construction industry.

"When I was doing my apprenticeship, as a fitter and turner in the steel industry, the furthest thing from my mind, I guess, was dancing," he says. "My whole family was in the steel industry in construction."

Perry’s mother had sown a seed, though, by taking him and his siblings to dance classes. It later blossomed and he left the drab construction life and joined the world stage.

"I learned tap dancing when I was very young. When I went to work at 16, I gave it all up. And I didn’t return to dancing until I was about 21," he says.

When Perry quit school, he thought he’d be a fitter and turner or truck driver. It was only when he was 19 or 20 and working lots of night shifts that he thought of doing something else. The night shifts, working with big machinery and "talking dirty all night" took a toll. They were also lonely and depressing "dog watching" times, as night shifts are called in Australia.

"If you’re on day shift, there might be 100 guys working, but at night only seven people. You start work at 11pm and finish at 7am. It was quite depressing, to be quite honest," he says.

The only other thing he could do was dance. When he was about 21 years old, a friend he used to dance with alerted him to a show looking for entertainers. Perry took the chance and has been in the entertainment industry since.

Since making their debut at the Sydney Festival in 1995, the Tap Dogs have appeared on The Jay Leno Show in the US and danced with musician Stevie Wonder on Quincy Jones’s 50th anniversary special.

"From there, I just stayed in the entertainment game trying to do musicals and theatre," Perry says.

But as much he hated his depressing fitter and turner days, Perry incorporated construction elements into his tap dancing shows.