Kumalo connects Mzansi with authentic stories

Television titan Basetsana Kumalo walks into her attic boardroom at Connect TV’s headquarters in Braamfontein on an overcast Monday. Wearing a pair of leggings, she’s a far cry from the slay technician her followers see on Instagram. But she’s stylish.

She downs copious amounts of green tea during the interview, then makes us wait while she gets her face ready for photos. "I thought it’s going to be just an interview…. I didn’t know you were going to need a photo shoot as well," she says before dashing downstairs.

One floor below is a posse of no fewer than 50 staffers seated in front of MacBook Pros and other gadgets. "Most of the staff are out on the road," Kumalo says. "They are on shoots. I employ a little over 200 people at Connect alone."

Her crew includes technicians for shows including Date My Family, Utatakho and Mzansi Magic’s number one-rated show, Our Perfect Wedding.

The wedding show is among the highest grossing local productions and one of Africa’s most watched reality shows.

Industry insiders laud it for its dual-screening revolution (the art of watching a TV show while simultaneously tweeting constantly about it).

The show has a propensity to disrupt Black Twitter.

"We simply set out to tell authentic South African stories," Kumalo says. "We decided, going in, that the show was not going to be posed. We don’t curate anything. It’s a reality show — you point and you shoot.