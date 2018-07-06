Festival’s soul-filling and skeleton-shaking sounds

There are many different festivals at the 2018 National Arts Festival in Grahamstown. One could focus exclusively on dance, film or visual art; and even if you came just for the music, you’d still need to decide between jazz, classical, folk, electronic, choral, experimental and more.

Within each genre one also creates one’s own festival, depending on the route you navigate among the hundreds of shows available. Here’s a snapshot of some of the sounds I’ve been lucky to hear.

There was Gabrielle Goliath’s haunting experiment, Elegy, a ritual for the mourning of transgender woman Joan Thabeng, who was murdered in a possible hate crime in 2017.

Seven women sustain one note for one hour, each picking up the note in turn when the breath leaves the preceding performer. Staged in the Nuns Chapel, the piece is a lingering lament for an unfathomable loss sustained by prejudice.

Before this I’d seen A Feather on the Breath of God at the same venue, which featured compositions by 10 female composers, spanning the millennia from 805 to 1875.

Emma Farquharson has embarked on an ambitious project of restoration, unearthing previously neglected female composers and bringing them into the repertoire. It’s a timely gesture and her voice is extraordinary. However, it did feel as though the presentation of many of these mystical songs emphasised appearance and political context rather than possibilities for spiritual revelation.

The ecstatic visions of Hildegard von Bingen convey a potent inner life and the context of the event felt a bit too glamorous for such a sacred rite. Even though Farquharson’s voice deftly danced and dived, the show lacked the inner power conveyed, for example, by the simplicity of Goliath’s presentation.

Perhaps I’m being unfair, considering that the one was a dirge while the other was staged as a celebration.

After bearing witness to Elegy, I went straight into Andreas Schaerer, appearing with his band Hildegard Lernt Fliegen (Hildegard Learns to Fly). He is a vocal virtuoso, able to deliver sounds "from steam punk lyrics, to mimics of other instruments, to a repertoire of unusual sound effects".