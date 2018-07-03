Sisters are doing it for themselves in the wilderness

Five young Zulu women embark on a journey into KZN’s Hluhluwe–Imfolozi Park at the start of Sisters of the Wilderness.

Each is burdened with her own painful history and they find themselves on a physical border that separates civilisation and nature, and a psychological one that draws a line between their past and their future.

Directed by Karin Slater, the film made its debut at the Encounters South African International Documentary Festival in June. It has also been selected for the Durban International Film Festival, as well as the Nature, Environment, Wildlife Filmmakers Congress in July and the Mzansi Women’s Film Festival in August.

The unnerving reality of open-cast coal mining, as well as the rapid decline of the rhino population due to poaching, also come under the spotlight.

"When you look at most of Africa, and specifically South Africa, wilderness areas are fenced off," says Slater, who also took on the role of camera operator and sound technician during filming. "This means that only those who work inside those perimeters — usually as cooks, cleaners or guards for fancy lodges — have some sort of access to these areas. Everyone else has essentially lost access to their ancestral land."

All the women featured in the film were selected through the Durban-based non-profit organisation Wilderness Leadership School, which provides "a pure wilderness experience" for people of all backgrounds, races and nationalities.

Slater only met the young women the day before they started their trek. The women also did not know one another, and in a similar manner, the viewer is also not told their or their guides’ names.