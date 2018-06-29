Fringe stalwarts go to great lengths to deliver cutting-edge theatre

Making theatre is hard work. It involves pretty much all the art forms: you need a fresh concept; you’re working with visual imagery, as well as with words and dialogue; you need to build your set; and you need to be physically in shape to perform. This is before considering the administrative side of managing a production and marketing it.

When you need to do all of these things yourself, it’s tough. Making ends meet can involve doubling as stage hand, actor, driver, secretary, publicist, costume sewer, prompt, techie, tent pitcher and busker.

If you’re lucky enough to get onto the Main Programme at the National Arts Festival, you have a team of people looking after you. You’re ensured comprehensive national marketing and subsidised ticket prices. Even if you don’t get audiences, you’ll still walk away with a salary.

But to stage a show on the Fringe, you need to do everything yourself. Not only do you have to take a chance on creating a new product you hope other people might be interested in seeing, but you need to organise your own marketing, transport and accommodation.