New bills allow corporate giants to rip off artists

Although the Google-owned company claims it offers fair royalties, there are alarming disparities. With a collective membership of more than 100-million subscribers, the paid platforms have rebated the music industry more than $5bn. It is a sharp contrast to YouTube’s dismaying contributions of about $500m from an expanding user base of more than 1-billion users.

This makes for a huge "value gap" — the devaluation of music due to user upload sites that fail to pay equitable, market-related licensing fees.

The owner of the music should choose the remuneration that is received. The bills do not address this. Musicians do not want to stop these platforms from allowing their music to be shared but they want the correct royalties paid for the use of content. Indeed, Google is owned by one of the most profitable companies in the world.

On YouTube the work of "first world" artists is deemed worthier of commercialisation through advertising than that of artists from elsewhere.

The bill feeds this ethos, this "value gap" of appraising art and artists through entitlements of users and a haphazard transfer of American "fair use" into SA’s copyright law.

The e-commerce enterprise Groupon, which offered vouchers on local goods and services, did not survive. "Free" can be synonymous with "cheap" and encourages consumers to value the medium on which it is delivered rather than what is consumed and needs to be supported. Consumers are attracted to the discount, not the product.

In the South African music industry, a large untapped market is left unprotected and without anyone to nurture it, despite calls to grow the economy. The high personal tolls and expenses of music education, equipment and gear — and, in my experience, the independent production and marketing costs of an album with personal copyright — will curtail the growth the industry needs.

Why pursue a music career if your efforts can be owned or used by anyone who copies or streams it? Often, the most dangerous pirates are those who claim legitimacy and have influence over governments.

This sets a precedent for the cultural recolonisation of South African creativity. If artists are not incentivised, our stories will not be told and others will tell theirs; others will write our history and zeitgeist; they will adopt our rich cultural heritage as their own.

If music is protected by legislation, its creators are encouraged to become members of a cultural economy, and SA’s art and identity will flourish.

These concerns have been raised. From submissions last August at hearings in Parliament, to the Creative Industries Imbizo in February, there have been cross-constituent gatherings of music and other organisations representing more than 30,000 South African artists.

The Southern African Music Rights Organisation, the Composers, Authors and Publishers Association, the South African Music Performance Rights Association, the Marketing Association of SA, the Composers Association of SA, the Music Publishers’ Association of SA and the Independent Black Filmmakers Collective have joined forces as the Copyright Alliance. They are representing their members’ concerns and shared commercial synergies in direct response to the worrying Copyright Amendment Bill advanced by the government.

A major concern of the alliance is that the amended bill was drafted without industry consultation or public participation with those it will most affect: the artists. It also does not take into account the valuable findings of the 2011 Copyright Review Commission report. And there has been no impact assessment on the bill.

Music has historically heralded a voice for social and political change; it is now time to do so for artists. Carol Dweck, in her work on psychology, speaks of "the power of yet" versus the "tyranny of now".

It might appear protective of the artistic space to create distance from the intimidating intricacies of legalese, but this is now a necessary move.

We must venture over the bounds of formal music knowledge and the informal and universally recognised passionate dreams of every musician to apply our blind faith with open eyes for our rights as creatives. Art does not stop for politics, but politics should stop for art if it aims to represent it.

• Hollis is a singer, songwriter, poet and author based in Johannesburg.