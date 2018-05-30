Activist dances from horror of Rwandan genocide to healing

Using dance, poetry, music, drama and storytelling, a Rwandan artist has made it his life’s quest to give the trauma and pain of inhumanity a voice.

"I didn’t choose to be born in this period of genocide, but I was born and I was there and I lived through it," says scholar and activist Théogène Niwenshuti.

"I can choose to be silent or I can choose to do something. To be silent would be a betrayal of the memory of the people who lost their lives — parents, friends, neighbours, my whole nation and the whole of Africa.

"Some of these people lost their lives protecting me so I could stay alive. My father Elie, neighbours and friends like Fideli, Gakwavu, Muzehe, Coleta, Gahire, unknown soldiers and many ordinary people saved my life in various circumstances during genocide … I owe them more than I can repay. I have to tell their stories, honour and remember them," he says.

Niwenshuti was a teenager in April 1994 when his family sought refuge at the Caraes Ndera Neuropsychiatric Hospital near their home in Kigali. He and his parents, brothers and sisters spent 10 days there hiding from the militia.

For reasons he cannot explain, a soldier ordered that his life be spared and instructed militia to protect him. "I was among the few survivors from that hospital building on April 17 1994," says Niwenshuti.

Today he tries to shed some light on what happened and to help heal the pain.

"Doing this work for healing and peace is a tribute to those who lost their lives and it is a choice I made — to live in a way that is transformative, peaceful and healing for myself and others to ensure that such atrocities and conditions never happen again anywhere in the world."