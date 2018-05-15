Nakhane finds the right time to become himself

At the age of 30 and at the peak of his confidence, Eastern Cape-born singer Nakhane has moved to London to take on the UK and Europe.

His second album, You Will Not Die, was released in March 2018 through BMG records in London. Written on piano and laptop, it has shifted Nakhane’s songwriting and performance style into a bold, self-assured and sassy space.

The subject matter is tied to time. It is a celebration of his 30 years of existence and "being queer, and being able to talk about that in 2018", as he puts it.

He feels it is the right time for this kind of work. "Now, it is a different music industry. There is more variety in terms of taste and what kind of musician can exist and be celebrated," he says.

He also feels the time is right for personal development. "I am happy it is happening now, because I am better. I know what I want and I am old enough to factor what I want.

"I have a clearer understanding of who I am."

Nakhane says his new album is "beautifully surreal and baroque in how ornate it is. It is a maximalist album."

The rhythmical diversity of the drum machine, simple and subtle piano ostinatos, driving vocal harmonies and synthesiser sounds provide a dreamy foundation from which his immersive vocal style can rise in soothing, falsetto tones.