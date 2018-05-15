Genius combines in a familiar Athol Fugard idiom

As the intruder in this sacred space, Minnaar’s Roelf is completely unaware (as he would be in this context) and simply bulldozes ahead in search of salvation. Kani’s Simon is simply someone who happens to be in this space, but Kani the actor makes sure everyone watching knows exactly how Simon feels about this white man who has crossed so many lines without any knowledge or sensitivity of where he is or what he’s doing.

It’s an intriguing tug of war, as Visagie is battling his personal demons while Simon is perplexed by this spectacle that is taking over his graveyard. "There are only black people here," he says, because that should make the white man go away.

In his unique way, Fugard has always held a mirror to his South African people, in particular by telling a story that he knows we will understand without any explanation.

Roelf (or Roelfie as Simon prefers calling him) has walked into no man’s land because of the colour of his skin but he also endangers Simon because of how this encounter will be viewed by those watching.

And while Roelfie rants and raves about his life and how it has been driven to nothing by this unnamed woman, Simon watches, listens and waits. What he is hearing from this white man is not strange to him. His whole life has been determined by the ways of others and it is happening over again and again and again.

From the start, Minnaar goes at it full steam and he has to do that to allow for the full impact of what Fugard wants to unleash. It is the small story between these two men that looms large in their lives, because that’s all they have.

That has always been Fugard’s way, to let the unseen little people show the way.

With Minnaar back on the Market stage and together with Kani, it is a glorious meeting of theatre genius, but all in search and to the benefit of the story. Exactly what Weir-Smith was hoping to achieve.

The Train Driver is at the Market Theatre until June 3.