Playwright unleashes interrogation of South African culture to mask inequality

"His plays are testimony to a critical and political consciousness that both demonstrates and encourages engaged, critical citizenship in and through the theatre."

After the 1994 elections, Van Graan was appointed special adviser to the minister of arts, culture, science and technology and helped formulate post-apartheid cultural policies.

He is also the president of the African Cultural Policy Network and an associate professor of drama at UCT.

He is a consultant in arts and culture and serves on Unesco’s technical facility for the 2005 Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions.

He has written 30 plays to date, most of which interrogate the post-apartheid condition. In recognition of his work, he received the Hiroshima Foundation for Peace and Culture Award, worth R1m, previously awarded to Antjie Krog and John Kani.

Van Graan says he is " deeply conscious" that while he is able to write and produce plays in a society in which more than half the population lives below the poverty line, with official unemployment at 26%, many of his fellow citizens are unable to access his work and enjoy their fundamental right "to participate in the cultural life of the community and enjoy the arts" as affirmed in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

"In such a divided society, with its inheritance of division, whose stories are told?

"Whose values and interests are served by theatre? Whose standards are used to evaluate theatre? Who acts, who directs, who designs the lighting, the costumes, the sets?" he asks.

"It is not enough simply to write and produce within the system, within the structures as they exist; it is necessary simultaneously to work for systemic and structural changes within the theatre sector itself and within our broader society that shapes both the theatre industry and the opportunities afforded our citizenry, always working towards a more just, more humane order," he concludes.

When newsrooms around the country slashed their arts departments, Van Graan produced a regular newsletter, The Cultural Weapon, in which he explored the state of the arts. He was determined to participate, to be heard on as many platforms as possible and was often a lone voice.