Murray on the bill as jazz stars conjure soundtracks and stories

It was Anderson calling, and soon after that conversation, Jorge, his wife and their baby flew to Italy for six months to shoot the cult comedy movie.

"Anderson put me in funny clothes and says, ‘Play Rebel Rebel’." The jazz festival audience shrieked as he strummed the opening notes of the song.

Then he performed Starman, Rock n Roll Suicide, Space Oddity, Life on Mars and Suffragette City, all Bowie songs performed in Portuguese, but Jorge never got lost in translation.

Instead, he inhabited the songs musically, stylistically and, above all, emotionally.

The last notes of Five Years were still drifting through the air and I was on my feet heading out to wait for Henderson at our rendezvous point.

Jorge was stirring honey into a mug of tea when we sat on a two-seater black couch in his dressing room. Born Jorge Mario da Silva on June 8 1970, he grew up tough in Rio’s favelas. As an actor he became known to international film audiences via the powerful 2002 film City of God, about Rio’s slum gangs.

His deep conversational voice was as pleasingly mellifluous as his singing voice. He began with his relationship with Bowie, who died in January 2016. "Unfortunately, when I got the courage to approach him I discovered that he was sick. I waited for him to get better, but he passed away.

"He passed away three days before my dad — the same week." His expressive eyes shone. "And for this, I decided to do the tribute," he said.

His favourite Bowie song is Let’s Dance. "It has strong links to black music. The first time I saw its video I wondered: Is this guy white?

"When I grew up there was a lot of mixing in Brazil, but they were still separated by music. Rock ’n’ roll is for white people, pop and soul and samba is for black people."

The difference between other covers and Jorge’s versions is how he lives inside the Bowie songs.

"I tried to respect them – the messages, the vibe of the song. It’s just me and my guitar, and it is really hard if you don’t respect it first," he said.

He hummed Life on Mars. "It’s really beautiful, it’s simple, but the construction is very complex. I made it more acoustic, more jazzy blues. If you play with steel string it will be more folk, more rock ’n’ roll. I played with nylon strings … it made it more bossa nova."