Liberation Project blows and sings about being woke to change

Jazz is not just music, according to singer Nina Simone. "It’s a way of life, a way of being, a way of thinking." It is unsurprising, then, that this genre has been "woke" since before wokeness was coined – probably by Harlem author William Melvin Kelley in his 1962 essay, If You’re Woke You Dig It.

The Oxford English Dictionary explained the term in its update in June 2017: "Originally: well-informed, up-to-date. Now chiefly: alert to racial or social discrimination and injustice."

At the 2018 Cape Town International Jazz Festival, a group of veteran South African players foregrounded historic and current wokeness in the Liberation Project, revisiting and revisioning songs of protest.

It’s a foretaste of an international collaborative album (co-produced by English musician Phil Manzanera) that will launch in May.

As reedman and one vocalist of the Cape Town concert, Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse, explained: "Music has always been at the forefront and the arts still need to ask ‘who are we?’ and speak truth to power….

"Much of what we have done since [the end of apartheid in] 1994 has been done badly…. The ballot is there, and yet we still allow children to die in poverty and people to amass fortunes at our expense."