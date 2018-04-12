Music maestro: jazz legend continues to drum up powerful emotions

Gwangwa was born in Orlando East outside Johannesburg in 1937. As a student, he became a founder-member of the influential Huddleston Jazz Band alongside Masekela. And, like his contemporary, he also moonlighted wherever there was band work, for example, in trumpeter Elijah Nwanyane’s Rhythm Kings.

When American pianist John Mehegan visited SA in the late 1950s, Gwangwa was one of the improvisers with whom he chose to work.

Those and other collaborations led, in turn, to the 1960 release of the Jazz Epistles, Verse One. It was the first LP released by black modern jazz players in SA. It also featured Kippie Moeketsi, Masekela, Dollar Brand (Abdullah Ibrahim) and others.

As Gwangwa told me in my book, Soweto Blues (2004), "Kippie got interested in both Hugh and I because we were attempting all those Charlie Parker things, and Kippie said: ‘Oh, so you like this music? Come here, let me teach you’."

It was during the making of the Jazz Epistles album that Gwangwa began to compose: "I sat at the piano, messing around until I came up with this tune, Carol’s Drive.

"A style was being formulated, of course, only I was not aware of this … I was thinking that I could improvise, so why can’t I compose?"

His music writing skills grew when he was engaged as a copyist and pit player for the famous musical King Kong.

When the production toured abroad in 1961, Gwangwa was one of many cast members who chose not to return to apartheid SA after the show’s run concluded. He ended up with Masekela at the Manhattan School of Music in New York.

Gwangwa played a pivotal role in selling South African music to initially uninterested US audiences.