My body, my art on a street corner nearby

The My Body My Space Public Arts Festival is becoming Mpumalanga’s flagship artistic event. It is being staged for the fourth time by the Forgotten Angle Theatre Collaborative.

Established in 1995, the organisation under the artistic directorship of its founder, PJ Sabbagha, has become a leading voice in issues-based dance theatre and art activism.

In 2015 it moved from Gauteng to Mpumalanga to establish the Ebhudlweni Arts Centre, where the My Body My Space festival and other projects are produced.

"The key objective for being in Mpumalanga is to contribute to the repositioning of the rural experience and narrative … to create art access for rural communities which are excluded, particularly for children and young people," Sabbagha says.

"We believe in the personal, social and economic benefits of arts and culture for communities. And that’s part of our political agenda."

The festival attracts audiences and artists from across the country and the world and cleverly links art and tourism.

It showcases works that interrogate complex personal and social issues in a way that stimulates dialogue. And it presents these in public spaces: street corners, on a tree or at a restaurant, a shop or hotel.