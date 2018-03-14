Sachs reruns his ode to humanity

A week after the long day that marked the end of the Jacob Zuma presidency, former Constitutional Court judge Albie Sachs was not hiding his delight.

"In recent years, people would say to me: ‘Look at the unemployment, the racism, the crime, the corruption. Is this the country we were fighting for?’" Sachs told a small gathering at David Krut Publishing in Cape Town. "And I’d say, ‘Yes, it’s the country I was fighting for, but not the society.’

"[The country] has the Constitution, it has institutions, it has people who speak their minds. We’ve got to use that to get the society that we want. That’s one reason why I am so thrilled by recent events.

"In one sense it is validating the conviction I had all the way through: that we have the people, the imagination, the intelligence and the desire to make a really decent country."

Sachs was speaking at the relaunch of Art and Justice, the lavishly illustrated ode to how art was integrated into the design of a new court for a new society. He funded the second print run, a decade after the book hit the shelves in 2008.

He was travelling overseas when he received an e-mail informing him he’d won $1m.

"Sure, you get these all the time," he quipped, but scrutiny with an "intense lawyer’s eye" revealed he had been awarded the 2014 Tang Prize in Rule of Law.

The small fortune chafed at him: Sachs described it as dangerous; disruptive. "So I decided to give a big chunk to the Constitutional [Court’s] artworks programme," he said.

The money will help pay for the curation, restoration and maintenance of the court’s growing collection.

This story neatly illustrates the values Sachs and his colleagues subscribed to at the dawn of democracy — and still defend. Now, in a time of Twitter bots, fake news and political scandal, it’s hard to recall the sense of integrity and hope that underpinned the writing of the new Constitution and making of the new court building.

Art and Justice captures this spirit — not only in the text, which explains how the court was conceived and designed, but also through the art collection. It exudes a generosity, an idealism linked to the times.

The book lovingly details core artworks and explains how artists helped fashion design elements, from security gates to carpets and light fittings. Everything about the building was meant to embody the openness and dignity the Constitution upheld. It was designed with "artwork integrated into the very fabric".

While still in a temporary building, before the Old Gaol site was converted, Sachs and Yvonne Mokgoro were given R10,000 for décor. They famously blew it on a Joseph Ndlovu tapestry, Humanity.