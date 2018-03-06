Inxeba (The Wound) can return to cinemas
Contralesa and the film's producers have agreed to drop the X from the film's rating
Fans of Inxeba (The Wound) will now be able to watch the film in cinemas after an appeal on the reclassification of the film to X18 was taken to court.
Producers of the film and the Congress of Traditional Leaders of SA (Contralesa) agreed that the X can be taken out of the rating‚ essentially resulting in the film now being allowed to be screened in cinemas again.
Producers brought an appeal in the High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday against a decision made by the Film and Publication Board’s Appeals Tribunal‚ which reclassified it from 16LS to X18 — the same classification as hardcore porn. They sought an urgent interdict overturning the decision, which ahd meant the film was immediately withdrawn from cinemas and could be viewed only at a designated adult venue (ie, a sex shop).
The decision over the 18 rating has been postponed to March 28.
In the film Inxeba, Xolani, a lonely factory worker, travels to the rural mountains with the men of his community to initiate a group of teenage boys into manhood.
In their application for the interdict to overturn the rating‚ Indigenous Film’s Helen Kuun said the tribunal refused producer’s requests for them to postpone their ruling on the X18 rating‚ and had not given them the right to a fair hearing.
She further claimed the tribunal had no jurisdiction to hear the appeal and thus its decision was “unlawful.”
In its explanation of its reclassification‚ the tribunal had claimed the film held no artistic value and "increased tensions" in society.
In its submission to the court‚ the FPB’s acting CEO, Sandile Nene, distanced the body from the decision.
