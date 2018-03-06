Life / Arts & Entertainment

Inxeba (The Wound) can return to cinemas

Contralesa and the film's producers have agreed to drop the X from the film's rating

06 March 2018 - 08:46 Jessica Levitt and Kyle Zeeman
A still from the file Inxeba. Picture: SUPPLIED
Fans of Inxeba (The Wound) will now be able to watch the film in cinemas after an appeal on the reclassification of the film to X18 was taken to court.

Producers of the film and the Congress of Traditional Leaders of SA (Contralesa) agreed that the X can be taken out of the rating‚ essentially resulting in the film now being allowed to be screened in cinemas again.

Producers brought an appeal in the High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday against a decision made by the Film and Publication Board’s Appeals Tribunal‚ which reclassified it from 16LS to X18 — the same classification as hardcore porn. They sought an urgent interdict overturning the decision, which ahd meant the film was immediately withdrawn from cinemas and could be viewed only at a designated adult venue (ie, a sex shop).

The decision over the 18 rating has been postponed to March 28.

In the film Inxeba, Xolani, a lonely factory worker, travels to the rural mountains with the men of his community to initiate a group of teenage boys into manhood.

In their application for the interdict to overturn the rating‚ Indigenous Film’s Helen Kuun said the tribunal refused producer’s requests for them to postpone their ruling on the X18 rating‚ and had not given them the right to a fair hearing.

She further claimed the tribunal had no jurisdiction to hear the appeal and thus its decision was “unlawful.”

In its explanation of its reclassification‚ the tribunal had claimed the film held no artistic value and "increased tensions" in society.

In its submission to the court‚ the FPB’s acting CEO, Sandile Nene, distanced the body from the decision.

Shut out: outcry over censorship of Inxeba

The reclassification by the appeal tribunal in effect reduces the award-winning film to pornography, writes Edward Tsumele
Life
15 days ago

Nakhane Touré refuses to be shamed after Inxeba film assigned ‘pornographic’ rating

The lead actor in the movie commented on a ruling by the Film and Publication Board ordering that the film only be shown at designated ‘adult ...
Life
18 days ago

ANDILE NDLOVU: Inxeba brought the bigots out of the woodwork

'It’s been nasty, it’s been overwhelming, it’s been astounding, it’s been thrilling and it’s been typically South African – but it must go on'
Lifestyle
26 days ago

Release of contentious Xhosa initiation film postponed in Eastern Cape

Several groups in Port Elizabeth and East London have threatened to picket and boycott the screening of Inxeba (The Wound)
National
1 month ago

