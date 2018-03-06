Inxeba (The Wound) can return to cinemas

Fans of Inxeba (The Wound) will now be able to watch the film in cinemas after an appeal on the reclassification of the film to X18 was taken to court.

Producers of the film and the Congress of Traditional Leaders of SA (Contralesa) agreed that the X can be taken out of the rating‚ essentially resulting in the film now being allowed to be screened in cinemas again.

Producers brought an appeal in the High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday against a decision made by the Film and Publication Board’s Appeals Tribunal‚ which reclassified it from 16LS to X18 — the same classification as hardcore porn. They sought an urgent interdict overturning the decision, which ahd meant the film was immediately withdrawn from cinemas and could be viewed only at a designated adult venue (ie, a sex shop).

The decision over the 18 rating has been postponed to March 28.