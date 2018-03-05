Forrest Whitaker just ain’t no Desmond Tutu

After several years in production‚ a film based on Desmond Tutu and the Truth and Reconciliation Commission will finally see the light of day — but fans are not impressed.

The movie — The Forgiven — will screen in the US this week. It focuses on a meeting between Tutu and prisoner Piet Blomfield, who is looking for mercy. Set inside a high-security prison‚ the thriller plays out like an explosive cat-and-mouse game.

A trailer for the film‚ which stars Forest Whitaker as Tutu was released last week and fans immediately criticised the actor’s accent and his lack of resemblance to Tutu.

On social media and in the comments section of the trailer, viewers predicted that Whitaker would struggle with the accent as he did in Black Panther. Others suggested that he did not look anything like Tutu.

Speaking about the decision to cast Whitaker as Tutu‚ the film’s producers told The Wrap that the Hollywood star brought depth and power to the role.

"Forest Whitaker brings a great sense of depth and power to all his performances and he is the perfect match for Tutu’s complex character‚" president of 13 Films Tannaz Anisi said.

The Forgiven is based on Michael Ashton’s play The Archbishop and The Antichrist. The project was first announced six years ago and at one time included Vince Vaughn.

The film opens in the US on Friday March 9. The South African release date is yet to be confirmed.