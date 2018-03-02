Romantic love distilled in paint, steel and wood

It is hard to believe the painting was executed by Pemba in 1993 – the social conditions it describes could date back to the 1960s and the mode evokes another era in painting.

However, he would have been in his early 80s when he completed it and was probably recalling the past.

Pemba might not have been aware of the gendered reading his painting might take; he remained faithful to depicting the struggle of black people.

Botha’s treatment of the female part of his fused busts could also be seen to reflect gender inequality. The features of the male half are more solidly carved out and he appears to subsume the female, almost completely swallowing her up. If individuality is lost in the process of their union, the female identity is eroded first.

Despite the reduced geometric shapes, the female part of Edoardo Villa’s steel relief work titled The Family can immediately be identified. It is harder to justify this; a shape alluding to long hair (or is it a big sleeve of a dress?), a half-circle denoting a pelvis hints at a feminine self.

Like the Botha bust, the female and male parts of the "family" unit are fused. In this relief work mounted on a wooden base, they are sort of interwoven, threaded through each other via these various parts, almost like a car engine or other machine. They can’t operate without each other; the pair is interdependent.

Yet Villa sees the two halves as opposites; where one has eyes the other has none. The female part has a neck denoted by a rectangle strip of steel that is absent on the other half.

As a result this dated piece implies that a union works best when one half of the machine compensates for the other. Two halves create a balance, rather than subsume each other in some terrible destructive fire, as in Botha’s work.

However, like Pemba, Villa’s concept of a union between a man and a woman is one foun-ded on difference; biological differences determine social ones.

Feminists now embrace their corporeal differences, but not in relation to men.

They appear to be on a journey to discover the implicit strength those might offer and perhaps how contemporary art can reflect them.

Botha, Pemba and Villa’s works, along with 600 lots, will be on exhibit at the Vineyard Hotel in Newlands, Cape Town, from March 2 until the Strauss & Co auction on March 5.