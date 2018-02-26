Contemporary dance continues to inspire and delight its audiences

Watching them rehearse is an illustration of the incredible power and dedication of the Hillbrow Theatre Project in action. Its teaching programmes, headed by Gerard Bester and Linda Michael Mkhwanazi, allow the youth to hone their natural talents and dreams. According to a 16-year-old performer, the future is "a clean, safe Hillbrow with adequate housing".

Albert Ibokwe Khoza, who is fearless in tackling social and political issues, trained at the Hillbrow Theatre Project before studying performance at Wits University. He collaborates with Robyn Orlin and Thabo Pule in the production And So You See … Our Honourable Blue Sky And Ever-Enduring Sun … Can Only Be Consumed Slice By Slice.

"The work is a tribute to humanity looking at everything that is happening in the country and in the world in general, using the seven deadly sins as a point of reference," Khoza says.

Bester is big on collaboration. He is an incredible performer whose unique exploration of expression and emotion through movement allows him to break down walls when engaging with audiences.

A Wits alumnus, Bester performed at the inaugural Dance Umbrella in 1989 and has occasionally featured on its programme ever since.

This time he collaborates with Cape Town performer, choreographer and teacher Alan Parker on a work called Sometimes I have To Lean In.

They explore the physical action of leaning and the idea of becoming closer to another human being in one space.

Bester was intrigued by how Parker explores memory in his performance. The idea of archiving has been a fascination of Parker’s for the past five years. In 2016 he began his PhD in Live Art, Interdisciplinary and Public Art at the University of Cape Town with a research focus on choreographic archives in SA.

"A lot of my work has been about thinking about dance that happened in the past and its significance to the individual now," he says.

"I have very strong memories of watching dance in the past. When you watch a work that changes you in some way, you leave the theatre seeing things differently.

"My theory is that all of those experiences affect the way that I make work now.

"I may not have been taught by someone like Mamela Nyamza, but because I’ve watched so much of her work, there’s a piece of her that I carry forward and I become an archive of her work in a way.

"It’s about acknowledging that I’m part of a longer network or lineage."

Other Dance Umbrella highlights include works from 2018 Standard Bank Young Artist for Dance, Musa Hlatswayo, Sylvaine Strike with Owen Lonzar, Themba Mbuli and more.

• Dance Umbrella 2018 will be staged at various theatres and venues in Johannesburg from March 6-18.